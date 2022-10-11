A BUS carrying schoolchildren became stuck on part of a curb in the centre of Stratford this morning (Tuesday).

Eyewitnesses said the bus had been trying to avoid the Mop road closures when it drove over part of a raised curb and became beached.

The bus on Tuesday morning in Stratford. (59899132)

It is thought the bus had been heading for Bridge Street and had tried to return to Bridgefoot and onto Guild Street.

Police were called to the scene by the Encore pub at 8.15am and by 10.20am the bus had been removed.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a "report of a school bus getting stuck on the pavement, unable to move and blocking traffic".

The incident, along with the closure of the centre of Stratford for the Mop, had been causing gridlock along many of Stratford’s roads on Tuesday morning.

The Mop opens today and continues tomorrow (Wednesday).

Freedom... the bus after it was removed from the pavement. (59902080)

The bus became stuck on the curb. Photo: Dan Scobie (59898036)