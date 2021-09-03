Greig Hall wins council cash boost

Work to bring Alcester’s Greig Hall back to life is set to be given a huge shot in the arm by Stratford District Council, in the form of a £50,000 funding boost.

Greig Hall (50874200)

The money, which will be used to refurbish the hall as a community and arts venue, comes from developer contributions made to the council.

The Greig Hall is one of 11 ‘high priority’ projects the council is looking to fund, though only three of these (including the Greig Hall) are set to be allocated funds by the council this month.

The builidng has been closed since 2011.

The other projects set to be funded are new electric vehicle charging points at Napton Village (£5,910) Hall and the Meon Vale Pavilion Project (£5,000).

The Greig Hall was taken over by the district council last year after a High Court battle with the Greig Trust. The council was granted an order transferring the building to the district council in settlement of an outstanding debt.

The district council also took over control of the Greig Leisure Centre from the trust. That was given a refurbishment last year.

Earlier this year Alcester Town Council signed a 125-year lease with Stratford District Council on the Greig Hall and refurbishment work is taking place thanks to the efforts of a determined team of volunteers.

The Friends of The Greig Hall town have already raised £92,000 to carry out some of the work making a significant amount by running their Home2Home charity shop.

In other developments, The Greig Hall officially became a charity last week, meaning it may be able to apply for extra grants and funding.

Mark Cargill, chair of the Greig Working Group, said: “Things are looking really positive, we want to get people used to the idea that the hall will be re-opening and on 4th December we will be hosting a craft and Christmas present fair. We’ve got some money from the district’s Welcome Back Fund to do it and there’s going to be performances from groups such as the Alcester Male Voice Choir.

“Getting the Hall up and running is daunting, there’s a lot to do and we’ve already spent around £50,00 already, but our aim is to be open in Spring next year. There are challenges to doing all this, we came across an area of dry rot in the roof last week which will probably cost us £5,000- £10,000 to sort out, you’re never quite sure what you might find. However I have no doubt that the Cabinet will approve this funding.

“It’s also great news that we’re now a CIO, it means we can do things like hold raffles and apply for more sources of funding.”

The Cabinet at Stratford District Council will make a final decision on the funding during a meeting on 6th September.