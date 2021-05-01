Greig Hall in Alcester to reopen after signing of 125-year lease

Cllr Gill Forman outside Greig Hall, Alcester (46582901)

THE Greig Hall in Alcester is to be reopened after more than a decade, with plans to turn it into a community centre and arts venue.

Alcester Town Council announced this week it had signed a 125-year lease with Stratford District Council for the building.

Work on refurbishing the hall, which closed in 2011, will now take place with volunteers in the town having already raised £75,000 to carry out some of the work.

Town clerk Vanessa Lowe said: “The acquisition of the Greig Hall has been an ambition of the town council for many years and we are thrilled that we have finally got the keys to the building.

“This has been a real team effort and we would like to thank Stratford District Council and all the town and district councillors, both past and present, who have worked so hard to make this happen.

“We are particularly grateful to the Friends of the Greig Hall who, by running their Home2Home shop, have donated £75,000 towards the redevelopment of the hall. Church Street Property Trust has also donated a very generous £25,000 towards the project.”

Greig Hall, Alcester (46582903)

Mayor of Alcester Cllr Gill Forman added: “We know we have a great deal of work to do to make the Greig Hall fit for the 21st century but we are confident that our community will support us in this exciting project.

“Many mayors before me have tried to save the Greig Hall and I am delighted that we have finally managed to secure the building for the people of Alcester.”

Sheilagh Goode, of the Friends of the Greig Hall, said: “There is amazing enthusiasm and great affection for the hall, and we know that together we can make this a reality and the hall can once again be a major part of the Alcester community.”

The hall was taken over by the district council last year after a High Court battle with the Greig Trust. The council was granted an order transferring the building to the district council in settlement of an outstanding debt.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, leader of the district council, said: “I am pleased that, at long last and after a challenging process, we have been able to give the keys to the building to Alcester Town Council. I am sure that the people of Alcester will ensure the future success of the Greig Hall as a community centre and arts venue.”

The district council also took over control of the Greig Leisure Centre from the trust. That was given a refurbishment last year.