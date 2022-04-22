Gregory Doran will step down as RSC artistic director from today (22nd April) after 35 years with the RSC, the company has announced this morning.

He took over the artistic director role from Michael Boyd in 2012.

Gregory will begin rehearsals next week for Richard III with Arthur Hughes in the title role and will remain with the company as artistic director emeritus until the end of 2023.

Erica Whyman, who has been acting artistic director since September 2021, will continue in this role while a search for a new artistic director with be conducted by the non-executive board with applications opening from Friday, 29th April.

As artistic director emeritus Gregory will lead specific projects and direct a production in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre as part of the celebration of Shakespeare’s First Folio in 2023, this will be his 50th production for the RSC. Gregory will also deliver ongoing training for artists on voice and verse throughout the year.

Gregory was announced as Artistic Director in September 2012 and his first production as Artistic Director opened in September 2013 when he reunited with David Tennant, directing him in the title role of Richard II in the RST. The acclaimed production transferred to the Barbican Theatre, London and was the first RSC production to be seen live in cinemas around the world.

Speaking about his decision Gregory said:

“It has been a real privilege to be a part of the amazing team leading this great company for this last decade of challenge and achievement. And to work through the entire canon of plays in Shakespeare’s First Folio in time for its 400th anniversary next year. We have made many strides in making our theatre more inclusive, accessible, diverse and accountable, but there is always more to do and I wish whoever succeeds me joy in continuing that work. I am honoured to have been granted the title of Artistic Director Emeritus until the end of 2023.”

