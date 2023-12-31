Fittingly, Gregory Doran leaves Stratford with a bang – and a gong – as he officially steps away from the RSC tonight.

The former artistic director has been given a knighthood in the New Year Honours 2024, meaning at midnight tonight (31st December), just as he relinquishes the title of ‘Artistic Director Emeritus’ for the RSC, he became Sir Gregory Doran, having been made a knight bachelor for services to the arts.

The RSC’s outgoing RSC artistic director emeritus Gregory Doran in New Place garden in May 2023. Photo: Mark Williamson

Greg is currently away in Spain, but in a brief statement via the RSC, he said: “I am delighted to have received this honour. Shakespeare has been a passport through my life, and I have been privileged to be able to spend so much of career working with the very greatest company dedicated to his work, the Royal Shakespeare Company, and sharing his genius with as many as possible around the world.”

Also receiving a New Year Honour is Major General Julian Buczacki, who grew up in Stratford and Clifford Chambers and attended Warwick School.

He has been awarded the CBE.

After Durham University and Sandhurst, General Buczacki commissioned into the King’s Royal Hussars, then commanded the Queen’s Royal Lancers and served in Kosovo, Sierra Leone and Afghanistan. Following several senior staff appointments in intelligence and strategy, including a Brigade command and a secondment to NATO, he is now Assistant Chief of the Defence Staff, responsible for military strategy across all the armed forces.

