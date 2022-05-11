Further casting details have been announced for Richard III at the RSC along with new images.

Directed by Gregory Doran, who has just stepped down as artistic director, it stars Arthur Hughes in the title role and runs from 23rd June to 8th October

The director has picked an A-list team for this much-anticipated swansong.

New RSC marketing image of Arthur Hughes as Richard III (56458345)

Gregory said: “It’s a real thrill to be back in the rehearsal room at last working with this fantastic company of actors which includes several familiar faces from current double-bill of Henry VI Rebellion and The Wars of the Roses alongside returning company members from across the years and those making their debut with the RSC this summer.

“Richard III has a quartet of extraordinary women’s roles and I am delighted that we have enticed RSC veteran Claire Benedict back, (having taken a few years out) to play the Duchess of York; Kristy Bushell (The White Devil) to play Queen Elizabeth; Rosie Sheehy (King John) to play Lady Anne, and of course Mariah Gale returning in the role of Queen Margaret.

“Richard III completes the bloody cycle of plays covering the War of the Roses, one of the most turbulent periods in English history. It’s the story of Richard, Duke of Gloucester’s unscrupulous climb to power and I’m delighted to be working with Arthur Hughes, whose own particular lived experience will, I’m sure, bring a new urgent and unexpected perspective to the role of Richard.

“Past productions of Richard III at the RSC have included many memorable performances of this role, from Ian Holm to Jonathan Slinger and of course, Antony Sher. Nearly 40 years on from his celebrated performance as Shakespeare’s ‘bottled spider’, I’m delighted to be putting disabled talent centre stage in this savage analysis of tyranny and the dangers of letting it go unchecked.”

Joining Arthur on stage in the role of Anne is Rosie Sheehy, who last performed at the RSC in 2019, playing the title role in King John.

Returning to the company following Henry VI: Rebellion and Wars of the Roses are Minnie Gale, Ashley D Gayle and Ben Hall who will reprise their roles as Margaret, Edward and Clarence respectively.

Also returning is Conor Glean who will play the role of Murderer having played the roles of Dick and Young Clifford in Rebellion and The Wars of the Roses.

Jamie Wilkes will play Buckingham, he last appeared at the RSC playing the role of Charles, the Dauphin in 2021 production of Henry VI: Part I open rehearsal project.