Greenway parking fee set to double

Drivers using Stratford’s Greenway car park will soon see the cost of an hour’s parking double as Warwickshire County Council increases its charges.

New fees at the car park will come into effect on 1st April, with the cost of an hour’s parking doubling from 50p to £1.

Since car parking prices were introduced at the Greenway in 2017 they have remained at the same rate – 50p for an hour and £3 for all-day parking.

Following the changes, two hours will cost £1.50, three hours will cost £2 and all-day parking will increase to £4.

The county is due to confirm tthe increases tomorrow (Friday), which it estimates will provide an additional income of £80,000 along with changes to fees at other car parks in the county.

A county council spokesperson said: “It is noted that some people use the car park to access Stratford town centre, which is a short and pleasant walk away along the river. The council does want to ensure that our country parks and greenways are accessible to the people of Warwickshire and beyond, and fully recognises the physical and mental health benefits that access to green space brings. However, there is a cost to this service, and an increasing need to invest to maintain and improve our infrastructure.

“All revenue generated through car parking charges is reinvested back into the country parks service.”