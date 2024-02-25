Greenway parking charges set to increase in Stratford

CAR parking charges at Stratford Greenway Country Park are set to increase by up to a quarter – but prices have been frozen at other locations.

Warwickshire County Council’s annual review of fees and charges includes a 20 per cent increase to hourly parking rates in Stratford with an all-day ticket going up to £5 from £4.

Those rates are still below those charged at Ryton Pools Country Park where there will be no increase to charges, but they are above the rates at Burton Dassett Country Park where a 10 per cent increase – from £3 to £3.30 for all-day parking – is to be applied.