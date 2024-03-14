Greenway closures planned in Stratford to allow for resurfacing work

PARTS of the Greenway in Stratford will be closed in April and May while resurfacing work takes place.

As previously reported by the Herald, Warwickshire County Council will be working along the route, which is popular with walkers, runners and cyclists, to install a new surface – the current one is potholed and rutted.

Stratford's Greenway will be closed in some areas during April and May.

The council said, while timeframes for the work are dependent on weather conditions, its contractors Arden has planned the scheme in two phases throughout April and May:

The first phase is due to take place from 8th-26th April. This will see the Greenway closed from Milcote Car Park to roughly adjacent with the sewage works, 7.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays. This section will then be closed all day and night from 1st-3rd May for surface treatment with tar and chippings.

The second phase is due to take place from 29th April to 17th May, closing the Greenway from the Seven Meadows car park to just after Stannals Bridge during working hours. The section between Stannals Bridge and the sewage works will be completely inaccessible to the public throughout this period due to a public footpath closure notice.

Surface treatment on this section will then take place from 21st-23rd May, during which time the Greenway will be closed all day and night between Seven Meadows car park and adjacent to the sewage works.

Parking will still be available at Seven Meadows throughout the resurfacing works while access to the Milcote Car Park will be limited during phase one.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture and Climate at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The Stratford Greenway is a much-loved route for walkers, cyclists, and families enjoying the outdoors, and it’s essential it’s maintained to a high standard so that everyone can continue to enjoy it safely. We appreciate the patience of our regular visitors while these necessary resurfacing works are carried out, and we ask everyone to respect the closure signs in place.”