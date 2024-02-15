Greens suggest doubling council tax bill for second homes in Stratford district

DOUBLING council tax on second homes was one of the ideas put forward for inclusion in next year’s budget for Stratford District Council.

The Greens called for the 100 per cent increase in the charge, which they estimated would raise £100,000 per year that could be used to employ two new officers who would focus on climate change and standards in the private housing sector.

But as the Liberal Democrats are in power, the final say with the budget falls to them and the councillor in charge of SDC’s finances said he feels “reassured” by public feedback on his budget proposals.