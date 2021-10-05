Changes to the way household rubbish is collected are planned for next August – including black bin collections reduced to once every three weeks and the introduction of food waste collection.

The radical overhaul is planned as Stratford and Warwick District Councils announce the joint appointment of a new waste contractor.

Following a procurement process refuse a new recycling services contract has been given to Biffa Waste Services Ltd.

Starting in August 2022, the new South Warwickshire service will include the introduction of a 123+ system, with separate weekly food waste collections, fortnightly co-mingled dry recycling collections and three-weekly residual waste collections, with the aim of reducing the amount of waste sent to landfill.

Green bins (43869754)

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment & Neighbourhood Services Councillor Alan Rhead commented: “We’re very pleased to have awarded this contract to Biffa who have a strong track record in waste management throughout the UK and have demonstrated their commitment to improving recycling rates and providing households across both districts with an easy, efficient and reliable service.

“As part of this new contract, we are also working with our neighbouring councils to utilise the new state of the art material recovery facility currently under construction, which will make a real difference to the recycling capabilities of our region.”

Stratford-on-Avon Council’s Portfolio Holder for Climate Change Councillor Ian Shenton added: “The new contract with Biffa also brings significant environmental benefits to our area, with the use of more energy efficient vehicles and smarter routing as well as changes to food waste collection processes which will reduce the volume of harmful greenhouse gases entering our waste streams.”

The contract with Biffa Waste Services Ltd runs until July 2030. With further details of the new waste collection services promised over the coming months.