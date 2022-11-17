CONTROVERSIAL plans to build a large solar farm near Alderminster that would power more than 14,000 homes looks set to be given permission.

Regener8 Power Limited’s proposals to establish a 147-acre solar farm on agricultural land between Ilmington, Crimscote and Wimpstone will be discussed at Stratford District Council’s planning committee next Wednesday (23rd November).

Generic image of solar farm. Photo: iStock

But while the scheme, which Regener8 Power Limited says will meet the needs of around 14,100 homes every year and will save 10,595 tonnes of CO2 annually, has drawn widespread criticism, it has been recommended for approval by a planning officer.