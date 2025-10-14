NEW facilities in Shipston will create opportunities for sports, fitness and fun say the successful planning applicants.

Shipston Enterprise Centre has been granted permission to use land that once belonged to a bowls club to construct a new floodlit astroturf five-a-side football pitch and a sand dressed pitch that can be used for netball and hockey.

The pitches will be on land next to the centre, which is located on Pittway Avenue. Alex and Kayleigh Seys, who are the leaseholders of the centre, which dates back to the 1960s, said they are delighted that the project can take the next step forward.

“There is a need for facilities like this in Shipston – there is a pitch at the high school and this can be quite hard to book,” Alex told the Herald.

“The local football team, from juniors up to men’s, have to travel to either Kineton or Wellesbourne for training because there’s no floodlit facility during the winter in Shipston. It’s the same with the local hockey team; they don’t train at the moment but they have to go all the way to Warwick to get on a surface that’s suitable for them.”

The land on which the pitches will be built was part of Norgren Bowls Club, which folded in 2024.

The designs for new sports pitches in Shipston

“We’ve had plans, elevations and everything drawn up and then we’ve had to go through ecology surveys and sound acoustic surveys because it’s quite close to houses. It’s been very long winded and frustrating but now, almost 12 months after first submitting the plans, we’re moving forward.

“When we first started talking about it I was in touch with Andy Powell, chairman of the rugby club, and he said as long as the artificial grass has a certain rubber backing underneath it then they will be able to use it for training.”

It’s not just sports clubs that the centre hopes will benefit from the new pitches, as Alex continued.

“The local scout groups are looking forward to being able to use the floodlit outdoor space for team building activities and other events.

“We’ll hire it out to the primary school and to the high school. It’s an asset that the town has been screaming out for that no one has ever got over the line. We’re really pleased to get the application accepted and be able to move towards delivering something that the community really wants and needs.”

The future of the building was secured in January 2023 when Shipston Town Council purchased it and leased it to Alex and Kayleigh. The centre is home to a bar, which reopened last month, and also hosts community activities including card games nights and an upcoming Halloween drag queen event.

