Green hub hopes are boosted by Stratford pop-up

By Gill Sutherland
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:00, 06 April 2022

A POP-UP climate hub set up in Stratford Town Hall on Saturday gave people a chance to pop in and discuss everything from saving energy in the home to saving the planet.

Net Zero Stratford members Julie Gilson, Jenny Loynds and Stepehn Norrie, chairman, were among those informing visitors to the pop-up climate hub event at Stratford Town Hall on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson T13/3/22/7912. (55752851)

Hosted by Stratford Climate Action, the group believes that the success of the day demonstrates the need for a permanent hub to be established in the town,

Stephen Norrie, chair of the group, explained: “We’re trying to get a permanent climate hub in the town centre, somewhere people can go to find out information on things like the best ways to heat their homes.

