Green hub hopes are boosted by Stratford pop-up

A POP-UP climate hub set up in Stratford Town Hall on Saturday gave people a chance to pop in and discuss everything from saving energy in the home to saving the planet.

Gallery1

Hosted by Stratford Climate Action, the group believes that the success of the day demonstrates the need for a permanent hub to be established in the town,

Stephen Norrie, chair of the group, explained: “We’re trying to get a permanent climate hub in the town centre, somewhere people can go to find out information on things like the best ways to heat their homes.