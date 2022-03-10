Green groups' anger at Warwickshire climate meeting snub

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A MAJOR climate conference billed as bringing together public, private and community organisations across Coventry and Warwickshire - has been roundly criticised for not inviting many of those community groups.

Beyond Cop26 Climate Change Conference (55382859)

Coventry City Council and Warwickshire County Council are jointly hosting and funding a full-day Climate Change Conference - billed as Beyond Cop 26 - which takes place at Warwick University tomorrow, Friday, 11th March.

It is being held in The Slate conference venue which the university website says can accommodate 400 people.

But groups such as Stratford Climate Action, among others, have had their request to attend rejected - and the council has confirmed only four groups were invited from the whole of the county and Coventry combined.

In an open letter to the councils the groups say the event seems to be shrouded in 'secrecy and exclusivity', with little promotion and a website link which is hard to find.

While Warwickshire Climate Alliance has been invited, its representative Dr David Mond is one of the signatories to the letter which claims: "At tendance is by invitation only, and many people who would like to attend, from a range of organisations in Coventry and Warwickshire, have had their requests to attend rejected.

"They include people with nationally acknowledged expertise on some of the key issues.

"Even those who do have invitations have received almost no information about the event, and no indication of the kind of participation that will be possible."

The overview of tomorrow's event says, 'Together, we'll make a public and united commitment to work together to fight climate change and agree firm action plans to reach net zero across our region' - but the community groups say the councils are missing out by not allowing community groups to be fully involved in the conference.

The letter continues: "Unfortunately it seems that the organisers are not interested in the participation of the civil society groups who are actively working on climate change.

"This will jeopardise the success of the conference and of the two councils’ work going forward.

"Ultimately, the success of WCC’s climate action plan will be highly dependent on the involvement and contribution of the public.

"We all need all the help we can get, to solve this deeply intractable problem. Public engagement, openness and the willingness to listen, to explain, and to question, are essential."

In response to questions from the Herald, a county council spokesman defended the limited invitation list: "As the event is primarily for the local authorities and is focused on how we work together, attendees are mostly representatives of the local authorities, including elected members. There are also a smaller number of key public sector partners, private sector, community and voluntary organisations there to inform our discussions.

"The key point is that this event is not about policy making, but is instead to agree a simple structure for the local authorities to co-ordinate delivery of our individual and collective ambitions for the sub-region on climate change."

They added that in terms of the spread of invites: "Four community groups were invited alongside a range of other voluntary organisations such as the Canal & Rivers Trust, Citizens Advice, Chamber of Commerce, CWLEP and Sustainability West Midlands. There are many more community groups with whom we would like to work but because of the purpose of this event, we limited the invites to those groups with whom we were already engaged. We’re keen to broaden this out and working with many more."

And they also confirmed tomorrow's event would be livestreamed via the website - www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk - and that a meeting had been set up for 29th March with rejected community organisations which they say will, 'help inform the next stages of engagement on climate change'.

Speaking to the Herald yesterday, Wednesday, Dr Mond welcomed news of the livestream and the follow-up meeting but believed that didn't fully address the concerns.

"On the livestream interested parties that want to intervene will not be able to so it's part of the way there but not all that's needed."

And in terms of the follow-up event he cautioned: "It's likely the important decisions will have been taken so it's not clear how much influence the meeting will have."

On the thorny question of how many people have been invited to the 400-capacity venue, the county council would not give a definitive answer but said: "The number of delegates and invitations reflect the purpose and nature of the event, which is a collaborative meeting involving break-out sessions. The maximum capacity on the Warwick Conferences website is likely to refer to a very different type of event."

As the community groups' open letter suggested, the web link to the event is hard to find but the Herald tracked it down. To see the line-up of speakers, including an opening address from county council leader Cllr Izzi Seccombe and a later joint presentation for Stratford and Warwick district councils by Cllr Ian Shenton (SDC) and Cllr Alan Rhead (WDC), go to: www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/get-involved/coventry-warwickshire-climate-summit-beyond-cop26