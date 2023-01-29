COVENTRY City FC owner Doug King might have just bought the Sky Blues but he’s betting his money on green.

Commodity trader Mr King, is also chief executive of sustainable rapeseed processing firm Yelo Enterprises, based just outside Stratford. The £75m processing and refining plant on the Alscot estate near Atherstone processes 15 per cent of the UK’s total rapeseed crop – around 160,000 tonnes.

Mr King chose this central location and uses only UK-grown seed as part of his drive to cut down food miles. And as the plant is powered almost entirely by renewable energy, its carbon footprint when processing rapeseed oil is just a fifth of competitors.