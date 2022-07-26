AN outdoor enthusiast from Alcester has won the £15,000 first prize and what was claimed to be the ‘best UK summer job’.

Grace Kelly will now embark on a month-long adventure across 15 of Hipcamp's UK camping and glamping sites to blog and vlog about their natural beauty.

Grace Kelly, HipCamp national competition winner from Alcester (58249764)

To win the UK-wide competition, run by the online booking platform, Grace had to generate votes from the public, pass an interview with Hipcamp staff, and demonstrate her technical ability, and creative experience.

"It was such a close contest with some brilliant entries, so I'm thrilled to have won," Grace said. "I love helping people fall in love with the outdoors, so to be able to use my platform to share my passion and inspire other people to travel our beautiful country is a dream come true. I am incredibly excited to start my camping adventure with Hipcamp."

Grace is no stranger to camping, having explored much of the UK solo. A self-confessed outdoor fanatic, she said she’s happiest when scouring locations off the beaten track - including hiking, camping and wild swimming.

An online content creator, Grace has 42,000 Instagram followers (@graces_adventures) and beat more than 25 other hopefuls to win the competition.

Jonathan Knight, UK country manager at Hipcamp, said: "We were so impressed by the quality of the entries from our UK campers, whittling our finalists down to a winner was a real challenge. But Grace demonstrated that camping is more than a hobby for her, it's a way of life.

“She is a natural storyteller, and we can't wait to see the content she creates, travelling around some of Hipcamp's most naturally beautiful spots in the country."