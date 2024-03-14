Great British Spring Clean taking place in Stratford this weekend

VOLUNTEERS in Stratford will be taking part in the Great British Spring Clean this month, including this weekend in Bishopton.

The event is the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign and takes place between 15th and 31st March. Anyone – including groups or classes of schoolchildren – can pledge to pick up a bag of litter or more.

In Stratford, Rubbish Friends will be joining forces with Severn Rivers Trust on Sunday (17th March) from 10.30am for a community litter pick, meeting at Trevelyan Crescent.

Claudine Pearson and Philipa Goddard from Rubbish Friends with new volunteers including Monika Kloczko and her son Fillip, aged five. Photo: Mark Williamson.

One of the focuses of the clean-up will be Shottery Brook.

A spokesperson for Rubbish Friends said: “If you want to protect our wildlife and the places you love this spring, join Rubbish Friends and the Great British Spring Clean. The environment belongs to everyone and it’s up to everyone to take care of it.”

Rubbish Friends provides all equipment while Stratford District Council’s contractor, Biffa, will collect the bags of waste.

Anyone wanting to do their own spring clean, can contact Rubbish Friends on rubbishfriendssua@gmail.com.

You can also borrow kit directly from the district council. Email streetscene@stratford-dc.gov.uk.