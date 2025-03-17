Home   News   Article

Warwickshire social club to once again go up for auction

By Andy Veale
Published: 15:00, 17 March 2025

GREAT Alne’s former social club is to be sold at auction later this month.

The semi-detached building, on Henley Road, has been closed some time and is in need of repair and refurbishment.

The front of the building.
It has a large snooker room, lounge, bar, function room and will have a guide price of £160,000 when it is auctioned by Bond Wolfe on 27th March.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, said: “The property is considered to offer the potential for a variety of alternative uses including residential development subject to obtaining the appropriate planning permission.”

The club, which is set back from the B4089 behind a driveway and parking area, adjoins the Great Alne and Kinwarton Memorial Hall.

