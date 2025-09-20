WHEN a potential scammer tried to take advantage of a 93-year-old woman he beat a hasty retreat when he discovered she had asked her grandson to be at the house.

And having contacted the police, Action Fraud and neighbourhood watch about the incident, her grandson is keen to raise awareness of the ongoing risk of scammers trying to take advantage of the elderly.

Olly Kemp contacted the Herald to warn that others could be targeted in Shipston and other areas with similar roofing scams.

He said: “My grandmother was contacted by someone claiming to be checking roof work that she had completed last year.

“Since then, she received repeated calls, which led to a ‘survey meeting’ being arranged.”

That was set for Tuesday of last week but his grandmother was worried that a man was coming to the property, thought it could be a scam and asked Olly to be around.

He said: “At approximately 10.56am, a man arrived at the property.

“He looked very shifty, was checking down the side of the house and didn’t expect anyone but my grandmother to be there.

“When I asked him for identification and paperwork, he claimed it was in his car.

“He then walked to the gate out of the property. He made an excuse as to why his car was parked away from the house.

“I followed him to the gate and waited outside.

“He just sat in his car about 30 feet away for about two minutes. I then started walking towards the vehicle to ask him further questions and on seeing I wasn’t stopping he put his foot down and sped away.

“Apparently, he was trying to arrive in the afternoon but was able to be there at 11 as he had ‘other appointments’ in the area.”

It is that possibility of others being in his sights that prompted Olly to contact the paper.

“The speed in which he went off clearly means he was spooked.

“If something doesn’t feel right, residents should check in with friends and family, especially anyone who is scheduled to have their roof sorted or reviewed.

“In our case my grandmother did the right thing in checking first that someone would be with them once they arrived.”



