Grandmother’s joy as family secure sponsorships to escape war in Ukraine and come to Stratford

AN anxious search to find sponsorship to bring family members to Stratford and away from the war in Ukraine is over for one grandmother.

Olha Stupina was working in Dnipro when Russia invaded her country in 2022, forcing her to leave and come to the UK via the Homes for Ukraine programme organised by the UK government.

Earlier this year Olha had set about finding people who would sponsor her daughter-in-law, Tatyana, her three-year-old granddaughter Kristina and Tatyana’s mother Valentina so they could also come to the UK. There was added urgency due to Tatyana being pregnant, and Olha didn’t want her granddaughter to be born in a warzone.

Thanks to the support of the community, Tatyana and Kristina are safely in the UK and Valentina is due to arrive soon.

“Tatyana and Kristina are currently settling in Stratford,” Olha said.

“They like the people around them and their sponsors are very kind people. They are helping them to register for various documents with different organisations and providing moral support during this.

“The visa application and approval process for Tatyana and Kristina was very quick, it took less than a month. I am very happy that my daughter-in-law and granddaughter will be safe and close to me. I want to say a big thank you to all the people who are helping Ukrainians to be safe.”

Olha has two sons and another granddaughter, who is 10, still in Ukraine. Her oldest son, Aleksandr, who is Tatyana’s husband, went missing on the frontline of the war back in March. The family haven’t heard any information about him since, leaving them concerned for his whereabouts.

Olha’s other son, Vyacheslav, lives in Kyiv with his daughter. He currently works for the Ukrainian Army.

Olha is relieved that the sponsorships are complete and she’s reunited with loved ones, but gave a reminder that the war in her home country continues.

“The war is not over. A helping hand is very important when rockets and bombs are exploding over Ukrainian cities every day,” she said.

Locally, the Homes for Ukraine programme is facilitated by Warwickshire County Council (WCC). A council spokesperson previously told the Herald that even if residents are unable to host Ukrainians, there are other ways to support the scheme. Anyone interested in volunteering or supporting in other ways should contact: ukraine@warwickshire.gov.uk.



