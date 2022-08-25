A GRANDMOTHER whose house was directly struck by a lightning bolt during last week’s thunderstorm, has described the dramatic moment she heard “an almighty bang”.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, was watching TV at her home in Wootton Wawen at about 8pm on Tuesday last week, when it happened. She told the Herald: “I leapt off the sofa and just stood in the middle of my lounge, totally stunned, trying to work out what had happened.”

Lightning damage at Wootton Wawen house. (58793751)

Amazingly, her teenage grandson, ‘AJ’ who lives across the road, witnessed the exact second the lightning bolt struck his grandma’s roof. The 18-year-old, who was playing video games with friends in his upstairs bedroom, told the Herald: “I looked out my bedroom window at that exact moment and saw this white light split the sky and come down and land on my grandma’s row of houses, very, very closely followed by the loudest bang I’ve ever heard to the point that it completely deafened me for about five seconds.

“I sat there stunned for a second before working out it had struck my grandma’s house, so I legged it downstairs and told my dad.”

Lightning damage at Wootton Wawen house. (58793749)

The lightning blast, part of the storm which raged on Tuesday (16th August) night, left the mid-terrace 1960s house with a 2ft x 2ft hole in the roof, which was smouldering. One of the ‘purlins’, a large horizontal wooden beam that is a main support for the roof, was shattered and splintered. The force of the voltage also blew almost all the electrical sockets in the house and blasted a triangular hole above one light switch, leaving the wires exposed.

Lightning damage at Wootton Wawen house. (58793743)

Another light switch had been blasted out of the wall, while many others were damaged and the fuse box was blackened and broken. The lightbulb in the hallway was also shattered, leaving shards of glass scattered across the floor. Son-in-law Darren, who rushed over after being alerted by AJ, called 999.