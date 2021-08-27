Grand re-opening celebration for the Fox at Loxley

A special event to celebrate the huge efforts made by the community to re-open the Fox at Loxley pub is to take place this weekend.

Paul Jennings, chair of the Fox at Loxley Action Group and Rob Brook, founding chairman of the New Inn steering group, which helped support the re-opening of the Fox (50613396)

Although the Fox began welcoming back customers in May following a soft opening, this weekend's celebration marks its official opening as Warwickshire’s newest community pub. The event will take place from 6pm on Saturday, (28th August), till late and the following day between 12 noon and 5pm. It will feature live music, giant games and a barbecue.

The Fox was bought by the community last year following a fundraising campaign which raised an amazing £250,000.

For more information, visit www.foxloxley.co.uk/celebrationevent.