“It’s a beautiful Christmas present,” Jacqueline Cornell, headteacher at Stratford Girls' Grammar School (SGGS) said after Ofsted rated the school outstanding in its inspection report.

The report states: “This school does not stand still or rest on its laurels. There is a culture of support to deliver the very best, and a professional desire to improve. Exceptional means a beacon of excellence and the cumulative Quality of Education is exceptional.”

Top of the tree â¦ Stratford Girlâs Grammar students along with headteacher Jacqueline Cornell celebrated the the schoolâs Outstanding Ofsted report this week where they were pictured in the new library. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60997759)

The rating is the highest any school can achieve and is made more significant by the sheer determination pupils, parents and staff showed to drive SGGS to the very top after the major disruption caused to the nation’s education curriculum during and after Covid.