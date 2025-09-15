IT’S a long way to Paris by bike, but the motivation of honouring a colleague fighting a brain tumour is seeing staff and friends of Rother House Medical Centre, in Stratford, furiously pedalling.

They are not actually heading off to France, but are cycling the equivalent 260-mile distance as they undertake a 24-hour cyclathon at the surgery which starts at 9.30am on Friday, 19th September, and ends the same time the next morning.

The team want to raise as much money as possible for The Brain Tumour Charity after nurse Fiona Shanks, 55, was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year.

Tragically it follows the loss of another much-loved Rother House colleague, Dr Terry Gasper, to the same disease in 2015.

Dr Zoe Bee, pictured on the bike, and her colleagues at Rother House are gearing up for the 24-hour cyclathon at the surgery on 19th September. Photo: Mark Williamson

After her diagnosis Fiona retired, and was spending time with her father in her home town of Sunderland when the Herald spoke to her.

Fit and healthy, it was during a half-marathon that she first noticed unusual symptoms.

She told us: “I ran the Great North Run last year to raise money for the hospice who looked after my mam.

“That’s when I first had symptoms. I felt sick – but I just put it down to being dehydrated. Then I struggled to do things, felt weak and had problems with my left hand. My sister noticed I had my t-shirt on backwards, and went the wrong way while driving in Stratford – which was odd for me.”

Fiona continued: “Eventually I had a scan that showed I had a glioblastoma – a brain tumour that's basically very difficult to treat.

Fiona Shanks

“I had surgery last Bonfire Night, and they took as much away as they could, this was followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy. At the moment it’s not growing anymore, so they are just monitoring me.”

For many years Fiona has lived in Ilmington with her son Aaron, 21. She started work at Rother House when he was 12 months old.

She is grateful to the team there for their love and support.

“My colleagues from Rother House have been fantastic and are rallying again to help me raise money for a charity dedicated to brain tumour research and support,” she said. “We are doing a cyclathon in the waiting room over 24 hours.

“Please support us in our endeavours to raise as much money as we can to help diagnose, treat and cure brain tumours.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com.