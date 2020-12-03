The Government has failed to respond to Stratford District Council's legal challenge to the coronavirus tier system which has seen Warwickshire placed under the most strict restrictions, but has promised to by Monday.

Stratford District Council (43401625)

The council had asked for a response to its challenge by 5pm today (Thursday).

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council said: "This afternoon, Thursday 3 December, the District Council has received a letter from the Government Legal Department stating that it has not been possible to respond to our concerns within our letter by 5pm today, they have promised however, to respond substantively to our claim by 4pm on Monday 7 December.

"Whilst it is disappointing that we have not had a response by our deadline it is appropriate that we wait for this response before determining our next cause of action following which we will be able to releasing a further statement. It should be noted however, that it is very pleasing that comments from a number of senior politicians including the Prime Minister indicates that the next review, in mid-December, will be on a lower level of geography.”

It is believed that councillors are hoping the county may be assessed on a district level or separate from Coventry and Solihull, where there are higher levels of infections.