Article written by Niall Tucker, Stratford Extinction Rebellion

RISHI Sunak said the following at COP28 earlier this month: “The UK is leading the charge. We’re absolutely committed to our net zero targets.”

SFP_03/11/2022_3_Lead. ZZX Rishi Sunak ZZX Conservative Association.Rishi Sunak meets members of the local Conservative Association.

When I read this, this seemed to me a blatant untruth. The government’s own Climate Change Committee report in June said among its key messages: