Got a view on the new-look Birmingham Road? Raise it at a meeting tonight in Stratford

IT’S all over… the work on the Birmingham Road in Stratford has been completed.

But whether they are an improvement or have created concerns and dangers at certain junctions will be discussed at a meeting tonight (Thursday).

As previously reported by the Herald, the Warwickshire County Council project has caused misery among some motorists and falling income for many traders along the Birmingham Road and surrounding streets.

Work has been taking place since September 2024, following initial improvements in Guild Street, including the most controversial part - the changing of the traffic flow to have two lanes heading into Stratford from the A46 roundabout.

The Birmingham Road work is now finished, WCC has said.

This was met with anger by residents and drivers using the Justins Avenue and Oakleigh Road junctions - they now have to negotiate their way across two lanes of traffic to turn right.

Justins Avenue also lost its dedicated lane to turn right from the Birmingham Road.

Officers from WCC and ward member for Stratford North, Cllr Lorraine Grocott (Lib Dem), will be holding a public meeting to discuss the scheme between 6pm and 7.30pm on at Venture House, Avenue Farm Industrial Estate.

The project has included:

- A two-lane inbound approach to Stratford town. and with one-lane out of town

- Shared footway and cycleway extended up to A46 Bishopton roundabout

- New pedestrian crossings

- Larger storm water sewers and modern kerb drainage

- Better drainage to mitigate flooding to homes near Park Road

- Street lighting

- Enhanced signage and traffic signals

- Landscaping by Park Road

Cllr Jennifer Warren (Reform UK), portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We trust the new enhancements will greatly improve the experiences of all road users. The two-lanes inbound should greatly reduce the long length of queues previously experienced by motorists.

“This combined with the changes to the footway makes Birmingham Road the main strategic route to access Stratford town centre and other amenities.

“We would like to thank the residents and business owners for their patience and understanding as the works progressed and working with the contractors to maintain safety at all times. I urge residents to share views with the local councillor who will report back to me any lessons that we can take from the scheme.”

WCC said the scheme will be monitored and any “issues addressed as quickly as possible”.



