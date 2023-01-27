GORDON Mucklow sadly passed away recently aged 98 and was a very active member in the Stratford community, regarded by some as a true Stratfordian born some 100 yards from Shakespeare’s birthplace in Henley Street.

Son to a grocer - Joe Mucklow - who managed the local Walkers Stores group and was himself a survivor of the horrors on the battlefields of Ypres in 1917.

His uncle – Charles - being not so lucky as was noted on the war memorial monument in Old Town.