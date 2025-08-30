THERE was a good vibe, great atmosphere and plenty of sunshine at the 2025 Alderminster Fete.

The Bell pub in the village played host with a strong turnout from the village and surrounding community on Saturday 23rd August.

Entry was free and proceeds from the fete will go back into supporting other village events. The total for this has not yet been added up by organisers.

Oliver Garne and Henry Rutter, left, had fun hooking a duck at Alderminster Fete on Saturday and Harry Bourne, right, entered his labrador, Chester, in the dog show. Photos: Iain Duck

Highlights of the day included a dog show, a local produce stand and a wide selection of games for all ages - with hook-a-duck and a coconut shy being two of the classics to feature. Singer Andrew James also performed for those at the fete.

Bea Makaritis, admin coordinator at The Bell, said the turnout was better than last year - but that the good weather helped on this occasion.

“We absolutely love hosting this, it's definitely something we'll carry on doing throughout the years as long as we can.

Harry Bourne showed his Labrador Chester in the dog show Alderminster Fete on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

“It’s great having all of the community together, all the customers coming in, including the ones that you don't see as much. It was a fun day for all the family.”

Bea added that the pub can’t wait for next year’s fete, and that planning for that will start in the new year.