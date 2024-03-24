AN ambitious curriculum which encourages all pupils at Kineton High School to flourish academically and achieve their personal best means the school has once again been rated good by Ofsted.

Last year's A level success at Kineton has now been added to with a good rating recently awarded by Ofsted.

Kineton was inspected on 30th and 31st January and the recently published Ofsted report includes: “Pupils are supported to achieve their personal best in this caring community school. The school’s values of ‘ambition, respect and kindness’ resonate throughout all aspects of school life. Pupils are happy to be a part of this inclusive and vibrant school. Staff have high expectations for pupils’ academic achievement.”

It adds that pupils flourish academically and personally and their school experience is ‘enriched with a plethora of activities’ and educational visits have increased their learning about culture and diversity with international trips, such as supporting local communities in South Africa, a cultural trip to Spain, skiing in Austria, water sports in France and geography trips to Iceland.