Thousands of Warwickshire students will be celebrating today as they receive their GCSE results, which are the culmination of hard work over the last two years.

At Stratford Girls’ Grammar School’s Year 11 has excelled in their GCSE results. Together, they have achieved 34 per cent at grade 9, 64 percent at grade 9/8 and 86 per cent at grade 9/7.

There were congratulations also to the 16 students who attained 8 or more Grade 9s, which is a fantastic achievement.

Headteacher, Jacqui Cornell, said: “Huge congratulations to each and every one of our students, and to their families. This group of students had the most unusual start to their time at SGGS due to the pandemic. They have not allowed the challenges of the pandemic, such as online learning in their first year and then bubble school in their second, to stop them from ultimately meeting their potential. The staff have been with them every step of the way; working together and inspiring each other. We are truly proud of what they have achieved individually and as a cohort.”

There were tears of joy for student Emma Alahakoon and her mother Champi as Emma achieved seven grade 9s and three grade 8s who said she was “ecstatic” and had exceeded all her expectations.

Jacqui Cornell continued: “We are proud of our continued success as a school. These outstanding results reflect our commitment to offer a broad and balanced education that meets the needs of our students. Our unique family feel and commitment to shaping futures through our whole curriculum offer mean that our students are now placed in the best possible position to access their chosen long-term destination: university, higher apprenticeship or the world of work. We are excited to welcome the many joining us for sixth form and to celebrating their ongoing successes with them.”

Herald photographer Mark Williamson visited King Edward VI School in Stratford this morning, to find students looking relieved and happy.

King Edward VI School students at 8am this morning celebrating their GCSE results. Photo: Mark Williamson

Students at King Edward VI School (KES) are celebrating record-breaking GCSE results, with 86 per cent papers receiving the top 9 to 7 grades. Thirty-six students achieved five grade 9s or better including Jing Ru Chen, Sennen Blake and Sammy Squires who obtained ten grade 9s, and Theo Richter and Matthew Packwood who received nine. These successes come a week after students at the school recorded the best A Level results in Warwickshire – state or independent. (Source: The Times)

Bennet Carr, headmaster, said: “The students have worked extremely hard and have every reason to feel proud of their individual achievements. The fact that they have collectively raised the bar once again is an added bonus. With such encouraging grades, I am looking forward to following their progress in the sixth form alongside those students who join us in September.”

Following on from the school’s best ever A-level results last week, Alcester Grammar School is again celebrating this week with a set of record-breaking GCSE results for a normal exam year.

Sixty-seven percent of entries achieved a grade 7 or above (an increase of five percent on last year), with 62 percent of students achieving at least 8 GCSEs at a grade 7 or higher. 20 percent of the cohort scored an average grade of 8 or above and 99 percent of entries were awarded a grade 4 or higher. Particular congratulations go to the eight individual students who achieved at least eight GCSEs at grade 9.

Rachel Thorpe, principal, said: “Alcester Grammar School would like to congratulate the 153 students in the Year 11 class of 2024 on their considerable academic successes this morning - they can be so proud of all that they have achieved. We are delighted that the vast majority of students will be staying with us through into our sixth form and regardless of their next steps, we wish them every success in the future. I would also like to thank the staff at AGS for working so hard to support students to achieve arguably the school’s best ever A-level and GCSE results this summer - their commitment to the students in all areas of school life is exceptional.”

Alcester Academy is delighted for its GCSE students who achieved a strong set of outcomes for their year 11 cohort this summer.

Sarah Mellors, head teacher said: “This cohort were gravely affected by the pandemic in the early stages of their secondary education. As such, they missed a huge amount of face-to-face teaching. I am extremely proud of the resilience these students have continued to show, and with tremendous staff and parent support, they have excelled in spite of the challenges presented to them.”

Outcomes in English and maths at grade 5+ and 7+ are some of the best the Academy has ever achieved.

“On behalf of the staff team, and governing body, I would like to congratulate our year 11s on the outcomes achieved this summer. These outcomes reflect hours of preparation and dedication to study and we are delighted that this enables each individual to fulfil their post 16 goal. We wish them all every success for their future destination,” Sarah Mellors said.

Joseph Roper, associate headteacher of Henley in Arden School said: “We are delighted with the performance of our students this academic year. They have been a delightful year group and their hard work and determination has paid off. Our students achieved over 170 grades 7 to 9s including some that got straight 8s and 9s, a reflection of their brilliant efforts. This cohort was affected by covid significantly, and their results show how resilient they are. It is a reflection of the hard work of our staff, students and community and I am very proud of their achievements.”

This year, over 6500 Warwickshire students have completed GCSEs or equivalent qualifications such as BTECs and other practical and applied learning qualifications, with support from their schools, further education colleges and training providers.

Early results from this morning are indicating a positive picture across schools in Warwickshire. Full results from individual schools will be coming in shortly.

Updates when we have them.