Good luck to all those getting A level results today!

As A level students received their results this morning, Herald photographer Mark Williamson was out and about around the district to capture photos from the day.

One such was Stratford Girls’ Grammar School student Rebecca Green who is off to do an engineering apprenticeship with Dyson following successful grades.

Stratford Girls’ Grammar School student Rebecca Green (50064779)

A Level examinations were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and

students therefore received their A Level results following special arrangements put

in place by Ofqual.

