Good luck to all those getting A level results today!

Published: 09:46, 10 August 2021
| Updated: 11:09, 10 August 2021
As A level students received their results this morning, Herald photographer Mark Williamson was out and about around the district to capture photos from the day.
One such was Stratford Girls’ Grammar School student Rebecca Green who is off to do an engineering apprenticeship with Dyson following successful grades.
A Level examinations were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and
students therefore received their A Level results following special arrangements put
in place by Ofqual.
