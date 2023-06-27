Shakespeare Hospice receives £5,000 from fundraising golf tournament
Published: 11:00, 27 June 2023
£10,000 worth of prizes, bacon baps, a barbeque and a beer buggy made for a perfect day’s golf in aid of Shakespeare Hospice last Friday.
It was a scorcher on the greens and for the 145 golfers who took part it was a day to remember and a time to remember those who have been cared for and nursed by the hospice team and their impeccable levels of professionalism.
The charity golf day at The Welcombe Golf Course was organised by Warwickshire Golf Sim with a target of £5,000 for the hospice in mind but that amount was beaten by over £300 thanks to the generosity of all who took part.