£10,000 worth of prizes, bacon baps, a barbeque and a beer buggy made for a perfect day’s golf in aid of Shakespeare Hospice last Friday.

It was a scorcher on the greens and for the 145 golfers who took part it was a day to remember and a time to remember those who have been cared for and nursed by the hospice team and their impeccable levels of professionalism.

Bridget Richards, events and community fund raiser for Shakespeare Hospice, joined golfers including Nicholas Devine, Martyn Heard, Aled Griffiths, Felix Devine and David Costello as they prepared to tee off at the Welcombe charity gold day last Friday. Photo: Iain Duck

The charity golf day at The Welcombe Golf Course was organised by Warwickshire Golf Sim with a target of £5,000 for the hospice in mind but that amount was beaten by over £300 thanks to the generosity of all who took part.