Gold chain stolen during distraction theft in supermarket car park in Alcester

SOME of the latest crimes reported to police in the Alcester area.

Alcester: A gold chain was stolen during a distraction theft in Waitrose car park. Police said the occupant of a car was approach by two Eastern European women carrying a clip board who leant into the car, distracted the victim and stole the chain. The females both had dark hair and were wearing medical face masks. It happened at 4.40pm on Thursday, 4th April. Crime ref no. 0252 04/04/2024

Alcester: Quad bikes were reported to be causing a nuisance and in a park and on the streets around the St Mary’s Road and Throckmorton Road area on Tuesday, 2nd April.