THE apple crop has come early this year – which means more cider more quickly, according to one local maker.

“It’s been a poor year for plums and pears but the apples have been absolutely tremendous,” says Mike Brain, who has an orchard of around 200 trees at Marston Edge, the residential park of lodge homes near Meon Vale that he runs with his wife Jeanette.

The couple began developing the site in 2016.