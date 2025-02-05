Going nuts in Stratford - the place where you can exchange nuts and bolts

HAVE you got a screw loose?

If so, the team behind Stratford’s new nuts and bolts exchange want to meet you.

Part of the Net Zero climate hub at 30 Meer Street, it’s a bank of single nuts, bolts, screws and fixings available to take away at no cost.

Stephen Norrie, of Stratford Net Zero, one of the brains behind the idea, said: “We’ve all been there where we end up buying a pack of 20 screws because we need two, meaning we have 18 left lying around our garage for ever more.

Stephen Norris of Net Zero with some of the items available at the Climate Hub’s nut and bolt exchange. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We thought that if we made some of this stock of spares available to share, it would be a good way of reducing unnecessary production and waste energy.”

He added: “If you need any nuts, bolts, screws or fixings, why not drop by to see if we have any you can have for free?”

Mr Norrie is also appealing for anyone who has spare nuts and bolts they don’t need to donate them to the nut and bolt bank.

The climate hub is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.

The plan has gone down well with community groups, including Stratford litter pickers Rubbish Friends who commented: “We are nuts for this.”



