THERE was a hive of activity at Bidford’s Crawford Memorial Hall on Saturday (22nd April) at the village’s first Eco Fair.

Organised by Bidford Climate Action to mark Earth Day 2023, the free event offered advice and guidance on a variety of green issues, from how to protect native wildlife to the benefits of electric vehicles.

Bidford Eco Fair organiser Amanda Billingsley on a Stratford District Council e-Cargo bike was joined by exhibitors at the eco-event at the Crawford Memorial Hall. Photo: Mark Williamson

In a bid to encourage a reduction in meat and dairy consumption, visitors were also told about alternatives.

Organiser Amanda Billingsley said: “The day was a great success. I am personally delighted that so many visitors were happy to try the plant-based food on offer, from bacon and burgers to cake and brownies, as well as oat milk in their tea and coffee.

“We’ve had great feedback and enthusiasm for follow-up events, including more swap-shops for toys, plants, and clothes, plus sewg and mending training, renewable energy open days, plant-based cooking workshops and a Bidford Repair Café.”

The group hopes the Eco Fair which was sponsored by Bidford Parish Council, will act as a springboard for future events. For further information email bidfordclimate@gmail.com.