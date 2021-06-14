Going coast to coast for Shakespeare Hospice

“It’s not going to be a walk in the park,” joked Angus Heward about his forthcoming charity walk for Shakespeare Hospice.

On 23rd June Angus and two friends are undertaking a coast to coast walk across the breadth of the UK. The 198-mile walk will pass by some of the UK’s most amazing scenery. The route starts in Saint Bees on the west coast of Cumbria takes, through the Lake District National Park, across the Yorkshire Dales National Park and then on traverses the North Yorkshire Moors National Park. The path finishes in Robin Hood’s Bay north of Scarborough on the east coast.

Angus Heward is preparing for his charity coast to coast walk later the month. Photo: Mark Williamson A31/5/21/6986. (47753165)

“Although spectacular the walk will be a big challenged,” said Angus. “We will be walking up to 22 miles a day and ascending over 26,500 ft, not far of the height of Everest.”

He continued: “My son Oliver and I walked the West Highland way several years ago and managed to raise over £1,500 for charity in doing so. I’m 54 and wanted to do something to challenge myself and raise money for the Shakespeare Hospice, who provide such invaluable work in the community caring for those with life-limiting conditions and supporting their families.”

Plumber Angus has his own business, Flush Heating & Plumbing, and it, along with other businesses, will match fund what the walkers manage to raise.

To donate visit click here

Find out more about the hospice here