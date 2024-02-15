‘God Save the King’ sign will not be restored on Stratford Town Hall

GOD Save the King won’t be re-painted on the side of Stratford Town Hall for the time being.

The faded words, as pictured right, are only just about visible on the Church Street side of the historic building and some residents have queried if there are plans to give them a lick of paint so they can be seen more clearly now that Britain has a king as monarch.

But that doesn’t appear to be the case. A Stratford Town Council spokesperson said: “Back in 2022 an initial conversation occurred with the architect, who was responsible for the recent renovations which included preservation of the inscription at the town hall, and a conservation expert. Both confirmed that, in their opinion, it would be harmful to the significance of the sign and building to have the inscription re-painted. The town council considered the above and agreed that the inscription be kept in its existing state but reviewed over time.”