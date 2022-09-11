“God Save The King!” was the cry that echoed around Stratford today (Sunday) after the Proclamation of Accession was read out from the balcony of the town hall at 2pm.

The proclamation was also read elsewhere in the district, including Bidford, Henley and Alcester.

The National Athem was sung at the end of the ceremony. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59233296)

At Stratford Mark Cargill, chair of the district council, read the proclamation, with Mayor Gill Cleeve and other town council dignitaries accompanying him in front of a strong turnout..

After the assembled crowd joined in the National Anthem, the officials retired to the town hall ballroom to toast the new King. They were joined by town and district councillors, past mayors, representatives of the Town Trust, the Shakespeare Birthplace and other organisations.

Shortly afterwards, the party was led by Cllr Cleeve and Cllr Cargill, with the beadle and mace-bearers in front, down to the Swan Fountain on Bancroft Garden to lay floral tributes.

The proclamation was read by Cllr Mark Cargill, the Chairman of Stratford District Council. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59233295)

Leading into the proclamation, Cllr Cargill said: “We come together this afternoon following the passing of our late sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II. Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest- reigning monarch… Today’s ceremony marks the formal proclamation for the people of Stratford-on-Avon the beginning of our new King’s reign. Yesterday the Accession Council met at St James’ Palace to proclaim the new sovereign. The flags that have flown at half-mast since The Queen’s demise were raised briefly to their full height to mark the start of His Majesty’s reign. The Accession Council also made an order for the proclamation to be read in the areas of his jurisdiction. It is now my humble duty to read the proclamation to the people of Stratford-on-Avon.”

A large crowd gathered outside Stratford Town Hall for the reading of the proclamation. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59233293)

The full words of the proclamation were:

“Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to His Mercy our late Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of Blessed and Glorious Memory, by whose Decease the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

The civic party processed to the Swan Fountain to lay flowers. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59233292)

“We, therefore, the Lords Spiritual and Temporal of this Realm and Members of the House of Commons, together with other members of Her late Majesty’s Privy Council and representatives of the Realms and Territories, Aldermen and Citizens of London, and others, do now hereby with one voice and Consent of Tongue and Heart publish and proclaim that The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the Death of our late Sovereign of Happy Memory, become our only lawful and rightful Liege Lord Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, to whom we do acknowledge all Faith and Obedience with humble Affection; beseeching God by whom Kings and Queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy Years to reign over us.

“Given at St. James’s Palace this tenth day of September in the year of Our Lord 2022.

“God Save The King.”

See Thursday’s Herald for our full coverage of The Queen’s death, and how she will be remembered in Stratford.