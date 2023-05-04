A one-woman play written by local RSC actor Christopher Saul is having a reprise at Ilmington village hall this Saturday, 6th May.

Christopher, who lives in Stratford, wrote the play based on the memories of his paternal grandmother, Flo Smith, who he recorded telling her life story in the 1960s as a project for drama school.

The play which premiered at Stratford’s Bear Pit Theatre in 2018, is a compelling and moving insight into the life of Flo Smith, an ‘every woman’ character played by well-known actress Ursula Mohan who appeared in the TV classic series On the Buses.

It’s 1969 and a woman looks back on life in London. From the Boer War to the Summer of Love, Flo Smith, daughter, sister, wife, mother, widow and grandmother recalls with horror, humour, tears and joy those turbulent times at home, and, in the world beyond her front door.

The play is also directed by Christopher and is being filmed for archive purposes. Tickets are £12 available on the door or search ‘Flo now and then’ on Eventbrite.