Sponsored Editorial: Produced in association with the UK Government

After a highly successful roll-out of the vaccine programme for UK adults and the vulnerable, all young people aged 12 to 17 are now being offered jabs against Covid-19.

We talk to experts to answer your most frequently asked questions about the benefits to individuals and communities alike.

INFLUENCERS: Amazing Arabella and brother JD

As everyone aged 12 to 17 is now being offered vaccines, parents, guardians and carers are being urged help them have the jab.

Influencers 17-year-old Amazing Arabella and home-schooled younger brother JD both plan to have the vaccine.

"There's loads of cool events coming up. We all want to go to them. We just want to be out and about and back to normal," they said.

Medicines regulator MHRA has confirmed the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for 12 to 17-year-olds.

Those aged 12 to 15 will receive their jab at school. There will catch-up appointments for those absent on injection day while those educated at home will also be offered the vaccine.

Dr Farzana Hussain

GP Dr Farzana Hussain confirms the vaccination is safe for black, Asian and minority ethnic young people.

"Covid infection rates for BAME people are higher and more likely to cause death and serious illness and it is more important for them to be vaccinated," she said.

She recommends concerned parents talk to GPs or community pharmacists.

Channel 4's Embarrassing Bodies expert and GP Dr Dawn Harper is a mum of three, who have all been vaccinated. "For the 12 to 15 age group school nurses are thoroughly experienced in managing this. If you’re nervous or worried, you can ask to lie down.

"You can buy over-the-counter anaesthetic cream you can rub into the top of your arm 20 minutes before if you really don’t like needles."

Channel 4's Embarrassing Bodies expert Dawn Harper

Dr Bob Phillips, involved in research, stressed: "Evidence so far suggests risks of disease are still going to be greater than risks of having the vaccine."

Dr Elaine Lockhart, Chair of Royal College of Psychiatrists’ Child and Adolescent Faculty, added: "What parents can do is make sure they have the best information.

"Like any decision you have about medical treatment, we’re talking about informed consent".

JABS FOR 12 TO 15 YEAR-OLDS

The benefits of vaccinating your 12-15 year old...

Protect them from Covid-19, keep them in the classroom and allow them to enjoy things they love with friends and family

Reduce transmission within schools

Support mental health and wellbeing

How it works

The jabs are being offered via School Age Immunisation Service in the same way as other vaccination programmes like MMR and HPV for young people

Each 12 to 15 year-old will be provided with advice and information, usually in the form of a leaflet, for their own use and to share and discuss with parents or guardians before immunisation

Parents/guardians/carers will receive a letter of consent and be asked to sign it

Additional information for parents and children about Covid-19 vaccines for 12-15 year-olds is available at nhs.uk/covidvaccine

JABS FOR 16 TO 17 YEAR-OLDS

The benefits

The vaccine has been tested and approved by top scientists

Vaccinated people are less likely to pass the virus on to elderly family members and are far less likely to get Covid-19, be admitted to hospital or die.

Getting the jab means you won’t miss out on the things that matter this autumn such as meeting mates, attending parties, school/uni/college, travel, festivals, family gatherings and Christmas celebrations

The vaccination is safe for black, Asian and minority ethnic young people

How to get the jab