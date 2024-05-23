IS time running out for the Conservatives in Stratford? The Liberal Democrats seem to think so.

Following the general election announcement on Wednesday 22nd May, the gloves are off and the Lib Dems wasted no time in calling on constituents to “kick the Conservatives out of power”.

Liberal Democrat candidate Cllr Manuela Perteghella was joined by supporters on Waterside yesterday (Wednesday) as she launched her general election campaign. Photo: Mark Williamson

Manuela Perteghella, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Stratford, has urged voters to back her for a fresh start in Stratford where the Conservatives have held power for over a hundred years and it comes at a time when the Lib Dems believe they are in contention to topple the Tories on election day - 4th July - with the local Conservative Party in the process of selecting its candidate after Nadhim Zahawi’s recent announcement that he would stand down as Stratford MP after 14 years.