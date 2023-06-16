MESSAGES of support have rolled in from across the world following the death of Chas Newby, his family told the Herald this week.

Interest in the 81-year-old, whose funeral was at St Nicholas’ Church, Alcester, on Tuesday (13th June), has included obituaries in the New York Post, Telegraph, New Musical Express and Los Angeles Times.

The retired high school maths teacher and one-time bassist with The Beatles, died at home in Alcester on May 22nd from bowel cancer.

Chas Newby playing with the reformed Quarrymen.

His children and partner also paid tribute to the kind, laid-back family man who made a big impact on their lives, loved playing music and enjoyed the recognition from being part of Fab Four history.