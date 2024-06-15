WIMBLEDON starts next month so a tennis challenge at Snitterfield Fete last Sunday was the perfect way to fine tune sporting skills along with all the other family fun treats on offer during the day.

The Harbury based Hereburgh Morris danced in the main ring at Snitterfield Fete on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Snitterfield residents helped raise funds and took part in various activities including a tennis ball challenge, tug of war, dog show and hook a duck.

It’s not often you see a Morris dancer in a glider but that was the case when William Jones tried the Stratford Gliding Club glider with members Andy Balkwill, club chairman, his wife Katharine and Steve Brown.

Chair of the village hall committee, Hilary Schmidt-Hansen said: “The cricket club ran the bar and barbeque to raise funds and other fund raising on the day included the sports club for new their facilities. The gardening club brought plants and flowers along and money was also donated to help support next year’s fete. The tea tent was run by Snitterfield Primary School and there was an art competition for youngsters. To cap it all we had Morris dancing, Pimm’s, bee keepers and even alpacas.”