Glass fragments found spread across Stratford's Riverside Project site

AN EXPERT in land management has warned there are dangerous glass fragments – and other old waste – among the soil that has been moved as part of the £1.5m Riverside Project in Stratford.

The concerns focus on the new ‘landforms’ which have been created around the site of the town’s former tip and Lench Meadows.

Some of the glass found at the riverside site.

Paul Nathanail, from Land Quality Management, visited the site on 11th June. His report, commissioned by a resident and shared with the Friends of Lench Meadows, has been given to Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi.

It states: “Restored land in the southern part of the site from the new bridge northwards was observed to comprise artificial materials which included many shards of glass. Embedded artefacts priced in old pennies, such as food wrapping and domestic cleaning bottles, indicated reworked waste materials from landfill.”

It adds that embankments constructed to provide a habitat area also included “artificial materials” such as degraded fabric and insulated cable.

The report finds: “The overall conclusion is that materials from the former refuse tip have been incorporated in the new landforms and that this material would be classified as waste and contained considerable quantities of glass fragments that would endanger any person or animal that came into contact with them. The glass was predominantly old… and in no way represented recent discarded material by the members of the public.”

The report contains photographs showing glass fragments, some of which it was believed were brought to the surface by borrowing animals.

Mr Nathanail’s report states that the wide spread of the glass fragments would make it very difficult to render the site safe, and “even a detailed hand pick of visible glass would be unlikely to ensure the new landforms would not contain glass that would be exposed in time”.

And it concludes: “Remedial work is required to render it safe, such as the complete removal and replacement of materials containing glass fragments.”

A spokesperson for the district council told the Herald: “We have not been made aware of this report, although we are aware that the friends group had engaged a consultant.

“Furthermore, neither the district council nor Stratford Town Trust nor our project managers have received any requests for a site visit by professionals and there should be no access to the current construction site by unauthorised personnel at this time.

“Until we receive a copy of the report from the consultant, we are not able to offer any further comment.”

The spokesperson added: “We would like to reiterate that prior to any work taking place a full ground investigation and contamination survey was undertaken, the results of which are freely available to the public and have been since the planning application was lodged.

“Throughout the works phase the district council has given both environmental health officers and the Environment Agency full freedom of access to the site should they wish to carry out any investigations of their own.

“They have both commented that they accept that the works have been executed in accordance with the specification.”