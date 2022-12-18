PLANS to turn part of Wellesbourne Hall into a temporary glamping site have been submitted to Stratford District Council.

Aerial shot of the Wellesbourne Hall grounds and Church Walk, the proposed entrance to the glamping site. Photo: Google Maps

The change of use application would see the large walled garden inside the Grade II*-listed building homing eight prefabricated Glampods – six for two people and two for three people – and a communal barbecue area.

Under the proposals submitted by Wellesbourne Hall Developments Ltd, the existing swimming pool would be refurbished and a plant and changing facility, the same in appearance as the Glampods, will be built. New parking and refuse collections areas, as well as hard and soft landscaping are also included in the plans.