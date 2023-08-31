TODAY’S the day that 60 years ago David and Pat Warren from Shipston took their vows and became husband and wife.

The couple have lived in the town for over 50 years but also made home in Tredington and Little Wolford which means they are very much part of the community and well known in the area.

Pat was friends with David’s sister, Josephine, and was due to visit David and Josephine’s mother at the Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston but unfortunately Josephine couldn’t attend so David stepped in to accompany Pat and not long after they started dating.