Give a dog a good home

IF you are looking for a dog who is completely dedicated to you, but doesn't want to share you with another pet, then look no further!

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is looking for owners for some special dogs in its care who love humans, but want some space from other animals.

This includes Hero, Narah and Peter who are looking for homes where they are the only dog, allowing them to hang out with their human friends as much as they want. All three can live with secondary school-aged children.